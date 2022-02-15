Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G11 vs Moto G32 – which one to choose?

Nokia G11 vs Motorola Moto G32

Нокиа G11
VS
Моторола Мото G32
Nokia G11
Motorola Moto G32

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G11 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 175K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 370 and 312 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G11
vs
Moto G32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.2% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 947:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G11
485 nits
Moto G32
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G11
81.6%
Moto G32 +5%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G11 and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G11
312
Moto G32 +19%
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G11
1121
Moto G32 +36%
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G11
175145
Moto G32 +60%
279735
CPU 60336 84120
GPU 21576 91955
Memory 38104 51181
UX 53951 44909
Total score 175145 279735
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G11
393
Moto G32 +14%
447
PCMark 3.0 score 7721 6487
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 17.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G11
82.6 dB
Moto G32
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 July 2022
Release date March 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G32 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia G11 or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
2. Nokia G11 or Nokia G21
3. Motorola Moto G32 or Samsung Galaxy A13
4. Motorola Moto G32 or Motorola Moto G22
5. Motorola Moto G32 or Nokia G21
6. Motorola Moto G32 or Motorola Moto G62 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish