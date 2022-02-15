Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G11 vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G11 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 15, 2022, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Weighs 16.4 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 494 and 310 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G11
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.2% 95.9%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41 ms 41.8 ms
Contrast 947:1 1631:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G11
482 nits
Nokia 5.4 +2%
493 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 164.6 gramm (5.81 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G11
81.6%
Nokia 5.4
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G11 and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G11
310
Nokia 5.4 +59%
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G11
1105
Nokia 5.4 +35%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G11 +8%
182469
Nokia 5.4
169013
CPU - 56519
GPU - 32877
Memory - 34781
UX - 46241
Total score 182469 169013
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 374
PCMark 3.0 score - 6279
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM - Android One
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G11
82.6 dB
Nokia 5.4 +10%
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 December 2020
Release date March 2022 December 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G11. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.4.

