Nokia G20 vs Google Pixel 4a

Нокиа G20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Nokia G20
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 1910 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 65% higher pixel density (443 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G20
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.52 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 4a
798 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G20
81.9%
Pixel 4a +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G20 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 618
GPU clock 680 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G20
175
Pixel 4a +211%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G20
986
Pixel 4a +64%
1619
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 4a
203223
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 4a
274006

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time - 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 August 2020
Release date May 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

