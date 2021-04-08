Nokia G20 vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4080 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (696 against 443 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 12W
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Stereo speakers
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|85.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|93.6%
|97.4%
|PWM
|2500000 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|36.5 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|1102:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|12 GB
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|May 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5 is definitely a better buy.
