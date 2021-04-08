Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G20 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Nokia G20 vs Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4080 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (696 against 443 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G20
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.52 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.6% 97.4%
PWM 2500000 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 36.5 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1102:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia G20
443 nits
Pixel 5 +57%
696 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G20
81.9%
Pixel 5 +5%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G20 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 620
GPU clock 680 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G20
177
Pixel 5 +239%
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G20
982
Pixel 5 +84%
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 5
306137
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 12 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
Nokia G20
n/a
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G20
80.6 dB
Pixel 5 +14%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date May 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
