Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G20 vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Nokia G20 vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Нокиа G20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10Х Лайт
Nokia G20
Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 296 and 175 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G20
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.3%
Max. Brightness
Nokia G20
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
421 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G20
81.9%
Honor 10X Lite +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G20 and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G20
175
Honor 10X Lite +69%
296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G20
986
Honor 10X Lite +33%
1309
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM - Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G20
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G20
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G20
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 October 2020
Release date May 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10X Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Nokia G20
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Nokia G20
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Nokia G20
4. Nokia 5.3 or Nokia G20
5. Nokia 5.4 or Nokia G20
6. Huawei Honor 10i or Huawei Honor 10X Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei Honor 10X Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X or Huawei Honor 10X Lite
9. Huawei P40 Lite or Huawei Honor 10X Lite
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Huawei Honor 10X Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish