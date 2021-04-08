Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G20 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Nokia G20 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Нокиа G20
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Nokia G20
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 297 and 177 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G20
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.6% 99.4%
PWM 2500000 Hz -
Response time 36.5 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast 1102:1 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G20
439 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G20
81.9%
P Smart 2021 +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G20 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G20
177
P Smart 2021 +68%
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G20
984
P Smart 2021 +34%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia G20
n/a
P Smart 2021
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G20
n/a
P Smart 2021
167029
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM - EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:40 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G20
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G20
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G20
n/a
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G20
80.6 dB
P Smart 2021 +13%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date May 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2021. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G20.

