Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G20 vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Nokia G20 vs Huawei Y6p

Нокиа G20
VS
Хуавей Y6p
Nokia G20
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 175 and 133 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G20
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25.4 ms
Contrast - 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G20
n/a
Huawei Y6p
532 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G20 +1%
81.9%
Huawei Y6p
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G20 and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G20 +32%
175
Huawei Y6p
133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G20 +102%
986
Huawei Y6p
488
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia G20
n/a
Huawei Y6p
76140
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G20
n/a
Huawei Y6p
93785

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM - EMUI 10.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G20
n/a
Huawei Y6p
83.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 May 2020
Release date May 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia G20 and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Nokia G20 and Xiaomi Redmi 9
3. Nokia G20 and Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Nokia G20 and Nokia 7.2
5. Nokia G20 and Xiaomi Redmi 9T
6. Huawei Y6p and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Y6p and Samsung Galaxy A20
8. Huawei Y6p and Xiaomi Redmi 8
9. Huawei Y6p and Honor 10 Lite
10. Huawei Y6p and Y6 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish