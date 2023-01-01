Nokia G20 vs Motorola Moto G32 VS Nokia G20 Motorola Moto G32 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 480 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 85.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93.6% - PWM 2500000 Hz - Response time 36.5 ms - Contrast 1102:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Nokia G20 443 nits Moto G32 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nokia G20 81.9% Moto G32 +4% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Nokia G20 and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610 GPU clock 680 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia G20 179 Moto G32 +105% 367 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia G20 985 Moto G32 +53% 1505 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia G20 114449 Moto G32 +140% 274801 CPU 33109 84120 GPU 17441 91955 Memory 26297 51181 UX 37671 44909 Total score 114449 274801 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia G20 n/a Moto G32 447 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 447 PCMark 3.0 score - 6526 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM - Stock Android OS size 12 GB 17.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 3:40 hr 1:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468 Aperture - f/2.4 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia G20 80.6 dB Moto G32 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 July 2022 Release date May 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G32 is definitely a better buy.