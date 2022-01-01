Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G20 vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (442 against 361 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 113K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 177 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G20
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.6% 93.2%
PWM 2500000 Hz 2336000 Hz
Response time 36.5 ms 44 ms
Contrast 1102:1 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G20 +22%
442 nits
Moto G50
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G20
81.9%
Moto G50 +2%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G20 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619
GPU clock 680 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G20
177
Moto G50 +185%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G20
982
Moto G50 +65%
1621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G20
113818
Moto G50 +149%
283793
CPU 33109 93433
GPU 17441 55175
Memory 26297 56324
UX 37671 79177
Total score 113818 283793
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 982
PCMark 3.0 score - 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:40 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G20
n/a
Moto G50
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G20
n/a
Moto G50
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G20
n/a
Moto G50
43:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G20 +2%
80.6 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.

