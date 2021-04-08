Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G20 vs Moto G9 Power – which one to choose?

Nokia G20 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

Нокиа G20
VS
Моторола Мото G9 Павер
Nokia G20
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5050 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (524 against 452 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 317 and 182 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G20
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.6% 94%
PWM 2500000 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 36.5 ms 36 ms
Contrast 1102:1 294:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G20
452 nits
Moto G9 Power +16%
524 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G20
81.9%
Moto G9 Power +1%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G20 and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G20
182
Moto G9 Power +74%
317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G20
1006
Moto G9 Power +37%
1375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:40 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G20
n/a
Moto G9 Power
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G20
n/a
Moto G9 Power
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G20
n/a
Moto G9 Power
60:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G20
80.6 dB
Moto G9 Power
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 November 2020
Release date May 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 206 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G9 Power. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia G20 and Galaxy A50
2. Nokia G20 and Redmi 9
3. Nokia G20 and Galaxy A12
4. Nokia G20 and Nokia 7.2
5. Nokia G20 and Redmi 9T
6. Moto G9 Power and Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Moto G9 Power and OnePlus Nord
8. Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish