Nokia G20 vs Nokia 1.4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (112K versus 55K)
- Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (441 against 391 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.4
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|80.4%
|RGB color space
|93.6%
|-
|PWM
|2500000 Hz
|-
|Response time
|36.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1102:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|166.4 mm (6.55 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|-
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|1, 2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:40 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2021
|February 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G20 is definitely a better buy.
