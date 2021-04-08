Nokia G20 vs Nokia 5.3
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
- Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 311 and 175 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|82.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.4%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1137:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|-
|Android One
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|March 2020
|Release date
|May 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1