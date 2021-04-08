Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G20 vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Nokia G20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 497 and 175 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G20
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
Response time - 41.8 ms
Contrast - 1631:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G20
n/a
Nokia 5.4
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G20
81.9%
Nokia 5.4
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G20 and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G20
175
Nokia 5.4 +184%
497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G20
986
Nokia 5.4 +51%
1485
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia G20
n/a
Nokia 5.4
177522

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM - Android One
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G20
n/a
Nokia 5.4
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 December 2020
Release date May 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.4. But if the software, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G20.

