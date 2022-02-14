Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G21 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Nokia G21 vs Google Pixel 6a

VS
Nokia G21
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G21 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (38:04 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 4.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 162K)
  • 59% higher pixel density (429 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 82% higher peak brightness (881 against 485 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G21
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.9% 96.9%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 49 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1070:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G21
485 nits
Pixel 6a +82%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G21
81.6%
Pixel 6a +2%
83%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G21 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Google Tensor
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 650 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G21
312
Pixel 6a +238%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G21
1195
Pixel 6a +141%
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G21
162404
Pixel 6a +385%
787869
CPU 61323 229804
GPU 24437 299774
Memory 39969 114943
UX 35896 142121
Total score 162404 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G21
394
Pixel 6a +1438%
6058
Stability - 55%
Graphics test 2 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 394 6058
PCMark 3.0 score 7332 9691
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:49 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:52 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 13:09 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 07:37 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 127 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Nokia G21 +18%
38:04 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G21
85.6 dB
Pixel 6a +2%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
