Nokia G21 vs Motorola Moto G30

Нокиа G21
VS
Моторола Мото G30
Nokia G21
Motorola Moto G30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G21 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 160K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G21
vs
Moto G30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.9% 93.1%
PWM Not detected 176 Hz
Response time 49 ms 57 ms
Contrast 1070:1 835:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G21
436 nits
Moto G30 +7%
465 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G21
81.6%
Moto G30 +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G21 and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G21 +2%
310
Moto G30
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G21
1191
Moto G30 +6%
1261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G21
160105
Moto G30 +25%
200188
CPU 61323 65529
GPU 24437 40359
Memory 39969 40590
UX 35896 54464
Total score 160105 200188
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 384
PCMark 3.0 score - 6612
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:49 hr 2:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G21 +21%
19:42 hr
Moto G30
16:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G21
16:15 hr
Moto G30
16:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G21
37:12 hr
Moto G30 +25%
46:29 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (28th and 33rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4520 x 3060
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G21 +4%
85.6 dB
Moto G30
82.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2021
Release date February 2022 February 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Nokia G21. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G30.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
