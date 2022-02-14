Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G21 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.