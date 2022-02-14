Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G21 vs Moto G82 5G – which one to choose?

Nokia G21 vs Motorola Moto G82 5G

Нокиа G21
VS
Моторола Мото G82 5G
Nokia G21
Motorola Moto G82 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G21 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 162K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (640 against 485 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G21
vs
Moto G82 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 640 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 86.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 94.9% 95.1%
PWM Not detected 119 Hz
Response time 49 ms 12 ms
Contrast 1070:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G21
485 nits
Moto G82 5G +32%
640 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G21
81.6%
Moto G82 5G +6%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G21 and Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 619
GPU clock 650 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G21
312
Moto G82 5G +109%
651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G21
1195
Moto G82 5G +50%
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G21
162404
Moto G82 5G +154%
412985
CPU 61323 121066
GPU 24437 102050
Memory 39969 71622
UX 35896 114160
Total score 162404 412985
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G21
394
Moto G82 5G +207%
1210
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 394 1210
PCMark 3.0 score 7332 10246
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:49 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:52 hr -
Watching video 13:09 hr -
Gaming 07:37 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Nokia G21
38:04 hr
Moto G82 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G21 +3%
85.6 dB
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G82 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia G21 or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
2. Nokia G21 or Motorola Moto G22
3. Nokia G21 or Nokia G50
4. Nokia G21 or Motorola Moto G32
5. Motorola Moto G82 5G or Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Motorola Moto G82 5G or Edge 20
7. Motorola Moto G82 5G or Edge 30
8. Motorola Moto G82 5G or Moto G72

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish