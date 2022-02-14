Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G21 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G21 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Shows 83% longer battery life (126 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 1550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (580 against 436 nits)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 160K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G21
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 49 ms -
Contrast 1070:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia G21
436 nits
Nokia 7.2 +33%
580 nits

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G21
81.6%
Nokia 7.2 +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G21 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 512
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G21
310
Nokia 7.2 +6%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G21
1191
Nokia 7.2 +21%
1441
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G21
160105
Nokia 7.2 +27%
203733
CPU 61323 77477
GPU 24437 40086
Memory 39969 38176
UX 35896 49892
Total score 160105 203733
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 376
PCMark 3.0 score - 6208
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:49 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G21 +81%
19:42 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G21 +72%
16:15 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia G21 +30%
37:12 hr
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G21
85.6 dB
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2019
Release date February 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.

