Nokia G21 vs Nokia G20

Нокиа G21
VS
Нокиа G20
Nokia G21
Nokia G20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G21 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 310 and 179 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G21
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.9% 93.6%
PWM Not detected 2500000 Hz
Response time 49 ms 36.5 ms
Contrast 1070:1 1102:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G21
433 nits
Nokia G20 +3%
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G21
81.6%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G21 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G21 +73%
310
Nokia G20
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G21 +21%
1191
Nokia G20
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G21
n/a
Nokia G20
113518
CPU - 33109
GPU - 17441
Memory - 26297
UX - 37671
Total score - 113518
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:49 hr 3:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia G21
19:42 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia G21
16:15 hr
Nokia G20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nokia G21
37:12 hr
Nokia G20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G21 +6%
85.6 dB
Nokia G20
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2021
Release date February 2022 May 2021
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

