Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 201K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Nokia
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 270 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G22 and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G22
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 94.1% 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 44 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 1567:1 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G22
637 nits
iPhone 11 +5%
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G22 +3%
81.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G22 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 1600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G22
313
iPhone 11 +326%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G22
1198
iPhone 11 +190%
3474
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G22
201446
iPhone 11 +211%
625529
CPU 61175 166661
GPU 21499 256531
Memory 63683 91027
UX 55465 115651
Total score 201446 625529
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G22
411
iPhone 11 +1733%
7535
Max surface temperature 44.4 °C 43.6 °C
Stability 97% 72%
Graphics test 2 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 411 7535
PCMark 3.0
Nokia G22
7463
iPhone 11
n/a
Web score 7760 -
Video editing 4550 -
Photo editing 12226 -
Data manipulation 5970 -
Writing score 8679 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5050 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Nokia G22
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia G22
81.1 dB
iPhone 11 +3%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2019
Release date February 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

