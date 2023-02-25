Nokia G22 vs Motorola Moto G32 VS Nokia G22 Motorola Moto G32 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 164K)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 164K) 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 367 and 314 points

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 85.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP52 Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nokia G22 81.1% Moto G32 +5% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Nokia G22 and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

Performance Tests of Nokia G22 and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610 GPU clock 650 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia G22 314 Moto G32 +17% 367 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia G22 1197 Moto G32 +26% 1505 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia G22 164706 Moto G32 +67% 274801 CPU - 84120 GPU - 91955 Memory - 51181 UX - 44909 Total score 164706 274801 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia G22 n/a Moto G32 447 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 447 PCMark 3.0 score - 6526 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM - Stock Android OS size - 17.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2023 July 2022 Release date February 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G32 is definitely a better buy.