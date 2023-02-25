Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G22 vs Nokia G11 – which one to choose?

Nokia G22 vs Nokia G11

Нокиа G22
VS
Нокиа G11
Nokia G22
Nokia G11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Nokia G11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G22
vs
Nokia G11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 947:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G22
n/a
Nokia G11
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G22
81.1%
Nokia G11 +1%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G22 and Nokia G11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G22 +1%
314
Nokia G11
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G22 +9%
1197
Nokia G11
1103
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G22
164706
Nokia G11 +5%
173761
CPU - 60336
GPU - 21576
Memory - 38104
UX - 53951
Total score 164706 173761
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7594
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G22
n/a
Nokia G11
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 February 2022
Release date February 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Nokia G22
2. Nokia G20 and Nokia G22
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 and Nokia G22
4. Nokia G21 and Nokia G22
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Nokia G22
6. Motorola Moto G32 and Nokia G22
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Nokia G11
8. Nokia G10 and Nokia G11
9. Nokia G21 and Nokia G11
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish