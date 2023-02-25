Nokia G22 vs Nokia G11 VS Nokia G22 Nokia G11 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Nokia G11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.6% Display tests RGB color space - 95.2% PWM - Not detected Response time - 41 ms Contrast - 947:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Nokia G22 n/a Nokia G11 483 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nokia G22 81.1% Nokia G11 +1% 81.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11

Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 20 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time - 2:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia G22 n/a Nokia G11 82.6 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date February 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G22 is definitely a better buy.