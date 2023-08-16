Home > Smartphone comparison > G310 5G vs Moto G Stylus (2023) – which one to choose?

Nokia G310 5G vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)

58 out of 100
Nokia G310 5G
VS
54 out of 100
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
Nokia G310 5G
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Nokia G310 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on August 16, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G310 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 345 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G310 5G and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
G310 5G
vs
Moto G Stylus (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.89 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.08 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195.1 g (6.88 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
G310 5G
82.7%
Moto G Stylus (2023) +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G310 5G and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G310 5G +23%
1635
Moto G Stylus (2023)
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2023 May 2023
Release date August 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G310 5G. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023).

