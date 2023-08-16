Home > Smartphone comparison > G310 5G vs Nokia C32 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Nokia G310 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on August 16, 2023, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G310 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports higher wattage charging (20W versus 10W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 189 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C32 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
G310 5G
76*
Nokia C32
61*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
G310 5G
58*
Nokia C32
45*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
G310 5G
vs
Nokia C32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 81.6%

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195.1 g (6.88 oz) 199.4 g (7.03 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
G310 5G +1%
82.7%
Nokia C32
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Unisoc SC9863A1
Max clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G310 5G +182%
533
Nokia C32
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G310 5G +102%
1635
Nokia C32
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
G310 5G
n/a
Nokia C32
116604
CPU - 33668
GPU - 13642
Memory - 32880
UX - 36572
Total score - 116604
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2023 February 2023
Release date August 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G310 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
