58 out of 100
Nokia G42
VS
62 out of 100
Infinix Note 30
Nokia G42
Infinix Note 30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Nokia G42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Weighs 25.2 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 20W)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 317K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G42 and Infinix Note 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G42
vs
Note 30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 269 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 560 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G42
n/a
Note 30
605 nits

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193.8 g (6.84 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G42
82.7%
Note 30 +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G42 and Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G42
543
Note 30 +1%
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G42
1658
Note 30 +7%
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G42
317756
Note 30 +20%
382639
CPU - 103918
GPU - 85824
Memory - 88042
UX - 108028
Total score 317756 382639
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G42
n/a
Note 30
1252
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1252
Web score - 9412
Video editing - 6397
Photo editing - 26025
Data manipulation - 6590
Writing score - 13407
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:22 hr
Watching video - 12:25 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Nokia G42
n/a
Note 30
32:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the gaming, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G42.

