Nokia G42 vs Nokia C300
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Nokia G42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Nokia C300, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 200K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports higher wattage charging (20W versus 10W)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
55
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
30
19
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
49*
31*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76*
55*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
64
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|560 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|80.4%
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|193.8 g (6.84 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G42 +78%
543
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G42 +43%
1658
1159
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Max charge power
|20 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 20 W
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G42 is definitely a better buy.
