58 out of 100
Nokia G42
VS
49 out of 100
Nokia C300
Nokia G42
Nokia C300

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Nokia G42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 28, 2023, against the Nokia C300, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 200K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (20W versus 10W)

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G42 and Nokia C300 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G42
vs
Nokia C300

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 560 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 80.4%

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193.8 g (6.84 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G42 +3%
82.7%
Nokia C300
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G42 and Nokia C300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G42 +78%
543
Nokia C300
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G42 +43%
1658
Nokia C300
1159
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G42 +59%
317756
Nokia C300
200312
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G42 is definitely a better buy.

