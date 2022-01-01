Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G50 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 76% higher pixel density (443 vs 252 PPI)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (807 against 530 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.82 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 252 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% 95.3%
PWM 2358000 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 42.5 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 2367:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia G50
530 nits
Pixel 4a +52%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50 +1%
84.5%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50
509
Pixel 4a +10%
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50 +1%
1684
Pixel 4a
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50
321483
Pixel 4a
320501
CPU - 101186
GPU - 79209
Memory - 59587
UX - 78244
Total score 321483 320501
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G50
986
Pixel 4a +2%
1003
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 986 1003
PCMark 3.0 score 7086 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:45 hr
Watching video - 11:16 hr
Gaming - 04:05 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
Nokia G50
n/a
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50 +2%
87.7 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 August 2020
Release date October 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G50.

