Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (763K versus 322K)
  • 70% higher pixel density (429 vs 252 PPI)
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (880 against 525 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 252 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% 96.9%
PWM 2358000 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 42.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast 2367:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G50
525 nits
Pixel 6a +68%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50 +2%
84.5%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50
507
Pixel 6a +108%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50
1679
Pixel 6a +71%
2876
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50
322040
Pixel 6a +137%
763181
CPU - 205089
GPU - 300481
Memory - 112230
UX - 143131
Total score 322040 763181
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G50
986
Pixel 6a +514%
6051
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 5 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 986 6051
PCMark 3.0 score 7096 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Nokia G50
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50
87.7 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 May 2022
Release date October 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

