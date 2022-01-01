Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G50 vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (525K versus 319K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (385 vs 252 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (646 against 524 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 252 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% 153.1%
PWM 2358000 Hz 252 Hz
Response time 42.5 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 2367:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia G50
524 nits
Edge 20 +23%
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Yellow White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50
84.5%
Edge 20 +5%
89%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 825 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50
500
Edge 20 +52%
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50
1663
Edge 20 +53%
2546
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50
319683
Edge 20 +64%
525742
CPU - 159535
GPU - 160829
Memory - 79023
UX - 127877
Total score 319683 525742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G50
986
Edge 20 +151%
2475
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 986 2475
PCMark 3.0 score 7086 13635
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:28 hr
Watching video - 14:35 hr
Gaming - 03:46 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
Nokia G50
n/a
Edge 20
27:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.3
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50 +4%
87.7 dB
Edge 20
84.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 July 2021
Release date October 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 is definitely a better buy.

