Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G50 vs Moto G30 – which one to choose?

Nokia G50 vs Motorola Moto G30

Нокиа G50
VS
Моторола Мото G30
Nokia G50
Motorola Moto G30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 202K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (530 against 468 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 306 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Moto G30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 252 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% 93.1%
PWM 2358000 Hz 176 Hz
Response time 42.5 ms 57 ms
Contrast 2367:1 835:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G50 +13%
530 nits
Moto G30
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50 +2%
84.5%
Moto G30
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50 +66%
509
Moto G30
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50 +33%
1684
Moto G30
1266
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50 +59%
321483
Moto G30
202500
CPU - 65529
GPU - 40359
Memory - 40590
UX - 54464
Total score 321483 202500
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G50 +157%
986
Moto G30
384
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 986 384
PCMark 3.0 score 7086 6612
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr 2:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:31 hr
Watching video - 14:54 hr
Gaming - 05:41 hr
Standby - 139 hr
General battery life
Nokia G50
n/a
Moto G30
38:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4520 x 3060
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50 +7%
87.7 dB
Moto G30
82.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2021
Release date October 2021 February 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G50. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A12 or Nokia G50
2. iPhone 13 or Nokia G50
3. Moto G50 or Nokia G50
4. Nokia 8.3 or Nokia G50
5. Nokia X20 or Nokia G50
6. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Moto G30
7. Poco M3 or Moto G30
8. Moto G50 or Moto G30
9. Moto G9 Power or Moto G30
10. Moto G Power (2021) or Moto G30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish