Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 279K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 61% higher pixel density (405 vs 252 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Moto G32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 252 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% -
PWM 2358000 Hz -
Response time 42.5 ms -
Contrast 2367:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G50
530 nits
Moto G32
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50
84.5%
Moto G32 +1%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 825 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50 +36%
504
Moto G32
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50 +11%
1687
Moto G32
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50 +18%
329683
Moto G32
279735
CPU 96825 84120
GPU 87610 91955
Memory 63810 51181
UX 80768 44909
Total score 329683 279735
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G50 +121%
986
Moto G32
447
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 986 447
PCMark 3.0 score 7099 6487
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 17.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50
87.7 dB
Moto G32
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 July 2022
Release date October 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G32. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

