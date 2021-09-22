Nokia G50 vs Motorola Moto G50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 284K)
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (453 against 363 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|252 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.2%
|PWM
|-
|2336000 Hz
|Response time
|-
|44 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1889:1
Design and build
|Height
|173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Yellow
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:54 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 238 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G50. But if the display, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.
