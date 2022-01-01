Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G50 vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Nokia G50 vs Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 269K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (530 against 454 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 57% higher pixel density (396 vs 252 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 548 and 509 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 252 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% -
PWM 2358000 Hz -
Response time 42.5 ms -
Contrast 2367:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia G50 +17%
530 nits
Moto G60
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50
84.5%
Moto G60 +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50
509
Moto G60 +8%
548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50
1684
Moto G60 +6%
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50 +19%
321483
Moto G60
269310
CPU - 57808
GPU - 93105
Memory - 39438
UX - 76848
Total score 321483 269310
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G50
986
Moto G60 +13%
1116
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 986 1116
PCMark 3.0 score 7086 9119
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50
87.7 dB
Moto G60
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2021
Release date October 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

