Nokia G50 vs Motorola Moto G60
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 269K)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (530 against 454 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 57% higher pixel density (396 vs 252 PPI)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 548 and 509 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|252 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85.3%
|RGB color space
|91.2%
|-
|PWM
|2358000 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2367:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Yellow
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|57808
|GPU
|-
|93105
|Memory
|-
|39438
|UX
|-
|76848
|Total score
|321483
|269310
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|986
|1116
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7086
|9119
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:54 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G50.
