Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G50 vs Moto G62 5G – which one to choose?

Nokia G50 vs Motorola Moto G62 5G

Нокиа G50
VS
Моторола Мото G62 5G
Nokia G50
Motorola Moto G62 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G62 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 61% higher pixel density (405 vs 252 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 504 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Moto G62 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 252 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% -
PWM 2358000 Hz -
Response time 42.5 ms -
Contrast 2367:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G50
530 nits
Moto G62 5G +5%
557 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 161.83 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 73.96 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50
84.5%
Moto G62 5G +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Motorola Moto G62 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50
504
Moto G62 5G +8%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50
1687
Moto G62 5G +1%
1711
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50 +3%
329683
Moto G62 5G
318788
CPU 96825 106144
GPU 87610 64489
Memory 63810 64997
UX 80768 80036
Total score 329683 318788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G50 +1%
986
Moto G62 5G
974
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 986 974
PCMark 3.0 score 7099 9336
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:44 hr
Watching video - 13:24 hr
Gaming - 06:04 hr
Standby - 139 hr
General battery life
Nokia G50
n/a
Moto G62 5G
36:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50
87.7 dB
Moto G62 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 June 2022
Release date October 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G62 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Nokia G50 or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
2. Nokia G50 or Nokia G21
3. Motorola Moto G62 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
4. Motorola Moto G62 5G or Moto G22
5. Motorola Moto G62 5G or Moto G50
6. Motorola Moto G62 5G or Moto G52
7. Motorola Moto G62 5G or Moto G32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish