Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.