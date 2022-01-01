Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G50 vs Moto G9 Plus – which one to choose?

Nokia G50 vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Нокиа G50
VS
Моторола Мото G9 Плюс
Nokia G50
Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
  • 53% higher pixel density (386 vs 252 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Moto G9 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 252 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% -
PWM 2358000 Hz -
Response time 42.5 ms -
Contrast 2367:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia G50 +1%
530 nits
Moto G9 Plus
525 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 170 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 223 gramm (7.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50
84.5%
Moto G9 Plus
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Motorola Moto G9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50
509
Moto G9 Plus +4%
530
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50
1684
Moto G9 Plus +2%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50
321483
Moto G9 Plus
319915
CPU - 101033
GPU - 81460
Memory - 56417
UX - 77914
Total score 321483 319915
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G50 +32%
986
Moto G9 Plus
747
Stability - 97%
Graphics test 5 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 986 747
PCMark 3.0 score 7086 8123
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:54 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:14 hr
Watching video - 15:11 hr
Gaming - 07:12 hr
Standby - 174 hr
General battery life
Nokia G50
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
42:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50
87.7 dB
Moto G9 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2020
Release date October 2021 September 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G9 Plus. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G50.

