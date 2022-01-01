Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G50 vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Nokia G50 vs Nokia G10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.82-inch Nokia G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 114K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (524 against 455 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G50
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 252 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% 93.4%
PWM 2358000 Hz 100000 Hz
Response time 42.5 ms 52 ms
Contrast 2367:1 2425:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia G50 +15%
524 nits
Nokia G10
455 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 173.83 mm (6.84 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.85 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G50 +3%
84.5%
Nokia G10
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G50 and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G50 +238%
500
Nokia G10
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G50 +95%
1663
Nokia G10
851
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G50 +178%
319683
Nokia G10
114856
CPU - 34656
Memory - 26304
UX - 37511
Total score 319683 114856
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7086 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:54 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G50 +12%
87.7 dB
Nokia G10
78.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 April 2021
Release date October 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G50 is definitely a better buy.

