Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Nokia G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (763K versus 407K)
  • Delivers 109% higher peak brightness (880 against 421 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G60
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 96.9%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 28 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1544:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G60
421 nits
Pixel 6a +109%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.99 mm (6.54 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.93 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.61 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G60
82.8%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G60 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G60
669
Pixel 6a +58%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G60
1905
Pixel 6a +51%
2876
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G60
407319
Pixel 6a +87%
763181
CPU - 205089
GPU - 300481
Memory - 112230
UX - 143131
Total score 407319 763181
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia G60
n/a
Pixel 6a
6051
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Graphics score - 6051
PCMark 3.0 score - 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Nokia G60
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G60
79.9 dB
Pixel 6a +9%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

