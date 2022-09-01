Nokia G60 vs Motorola Moto G82 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Nokia G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia G60
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
- Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (639 against 421 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
70
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|640 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|86.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98%
|95.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|119 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|12 ms
|Contrast
|1544:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.99 mm (6.54 inches)
|160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.93 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.61 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G60 +2%
669
653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G60 +6%
1905
1795
|CPU
|-
|121066
|GPU
|-
|102050
|Memory
|-
|71622
|UX
|-
|114160
|Total score
|407319
|412095
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1210
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10246
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:17 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G82 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G60.
