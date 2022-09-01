Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Nokia G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.