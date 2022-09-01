Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G60 vs Moto G82 5G – which one to choose?

Nokia G60 vs Motorola Moto G82 5G

Нокиа G60
VS
Моторола Мото G82 5G
Nokia G60
Motorola Moto G82 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Nokia G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G60
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (639 against 421 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G60
vs
Moto G82 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 640 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 95.1%
PWM Not detected 119 Hz
Response time 28 ms 12 ms
Contrast 1544:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G60
421 nits
Moto G82 5G +52%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.99 mm (6.54 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.93 mm (2.99 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.61 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G60
82.8%
Moto G82 5G +4%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G60 and Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G60 +2%
669
Moto G82 5G
653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G60 +6%
1905
Moto G82 5G
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G60
407319
Moto G82 5G +1%
412095
CPU - 121066
GPU - 102050
Memory - 71622
UX - 114160
Total score 407319 412095
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1210
PCMark 3.0 score - 10246
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G60
79.9 dB
Moto G82 5G +4%
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G82 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Nokia G60
2. Nokia X20 vs Nokia G60
3. Nokia XR20 vs Nokia G60
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Nokia G60
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Motorola Moto G82 5G
6. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Motorola Moto G82 5G
7. Motorola Edge 20 vs Motorola Moto G82 5G
8. Motorola Moto G52 vs Motorola Moto G82 5G
9. Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Motorola Moto G82 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish