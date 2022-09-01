Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G60 vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Nokia G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G60
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 673 and 626 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (669 against 418 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G60
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 99.9%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 28 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1544:1 1216:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G60
418 nits
Nokia 8.3 +60%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.99 mm (6.54 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 75.93 mm (2.99 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.61 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gray Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G60
82.8%
Nokia 8.3
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G60 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G60 +8%
673
Nokia 8.3
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G60
1896
Nokia 8.3 +2%
1936
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G60 +5%
405024
Nokia 8.3
386742
CPU - 113312
GPU - 102883
Memory - 71396
UX - 97438
Total score 405024 386742
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution - 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G60
79.9 dB
Nokia 8.3 +4%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 March 2020
Release date September 2022 May 2020
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia G60. It has a better display and design.

