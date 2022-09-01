Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Nokia G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.