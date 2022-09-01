Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G60 vs Nokia G50 – which one to choose?

Nokia G60 vs Nokia G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Nokia G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G60
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% higher pixel density (401 vs 252 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 322K)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (525 against 421 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G60
vs
Nokia G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 252 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 91.2%
PWM Not detected 2358000 Hz
Response time 28 ms 42.5 ms
Contrast 1544:1 2367:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G60
421 nits
Nokia G50 +25%
525 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.99 mm (6.54 inches) 173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
Width 75.93 mm (2.99 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.61 mm (0.34 inches) 8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G60
82.8%
Nokia G50 +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G60 and Nokia G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G60 +32%
669
Nokia G50
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G60 +13%
1905
Nokia G50
1679
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G60 +26%
407319
Nokia G50
322040
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 986
PCMark 3.0 score - 7096
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia G60
79.9 dB
Nokia G50 +10%
87.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 September 2021
Release date September 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G60 is definitely a better buy.

