Nokia X10 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3885 mAh
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (699 against 637 nits)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
|84.1%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|96.9%
|PWM
|2358000 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|31 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|864:1
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
508
Pixel 4a 5G +17%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1666
Pixel 4a 5G +7%
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
270736
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|15 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4470 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 4a 5G. It has a better display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1