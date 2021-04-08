Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X10 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Nokia X10 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Нокиа X10
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Nokia X10
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3885 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (699 against 637 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 96.9%
PWM 2358000 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 31 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast 864:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia X10
637 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +10%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Pixel 4a 5G +5%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X10 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10
508
Pixel 4a 5G +17%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10
1666
Pixel 4a 5G +7%
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia X10
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
270736
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 15 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X10
82.6 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +10%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date June 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 4a 5G. It has a better display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia X10 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Nokia X10 or Samsung Galaxy A52
3. Nokia X10 or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
4. Nokia X10 or Nokia 7.2
5. Nokia X10 or Huawei Honor 30S
6. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Apple iPhone 11
7. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Apple iPhone 12 Pro
9. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 4a
10. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 3 XL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish