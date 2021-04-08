Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X10 vs Honor 30S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (637 against 456 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 508 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Honor 30S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 2358000 Hz -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 864:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia X10 +40%
637 nits
Honor 30S
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Green Black, Silver, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Honor 30S +5%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X10 and Huawei Honor 30S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10
508
Honor 30S +26%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10
1666
Honor 30S +48%
2464
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia X10
n/a
Honor 30S
361637
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM - Magic UI 3.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X10
82.6 dB
Honor 30S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 March 2020
Release date June 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30S. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Nokia X10.

