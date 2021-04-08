Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X10 vs Moto G20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 163K)
  • Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (631 against 352 nits)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Moto G20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97%
PWM 2358000 Hz 53760 Hz
Response time 31 ms 33 ms
Contrast 864:1 1341:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia X10 +79%
631 nits
Moto G20
352 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Moto G20 +2%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X10 and Motorola Moto G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Unisoc T700
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 ARM Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10 +38%
510
Moto G20
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10 +28%
1664
Moto G20
1301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X10 +99%
325766
Moto G20
163541
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size 15 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X10 +3%
82.6 dB
Moto G20
80.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X10. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G20.

