Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.