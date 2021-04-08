Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X10 vs Nokia 1.4 – which one to choose?

Nokia X10 vs Nokia 1.4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • 5.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 55K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (623 against 391 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.4
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Nokia 1.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 2358000 Hz -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 864:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia X10 +59%
623 nits
Nokia 1.4
391 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 166.4 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Nokia 1.4 +1%
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X10 and Nokia 1.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 -
Lithography process 8 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 619 -
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 1, 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10 +405%
500
Nokia 1.4
99
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10 +358%
1632
Nokia 1.4
356
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X10 +485%
323022
Nokia 1.4
55254
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2048 x 1536
Aperture - f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X10
82.6 dB
Nokia 1.4
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 February 2021
Release date June 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X10 is definitely a better buy.

