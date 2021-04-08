Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X10 vs Nokia 2.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 2.4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 108K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (623 against 439 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.4
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Nokia 2.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 80.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 94%
PWM 2358000 Hz -
Response time 31 ms 35 ms
Contrast 864:1 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia X10 +42%
623 nits
Nokia 2.4
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Nokia 2.4 +1%
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X10 and Nokia 2.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10 +214%
500
Nokia 2.4
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10 +230%
1632
Nokia 2.4
494
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X10 +198%
323022
Nokia 2.4
108345
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - Android One
OS size 15 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X10 +5%
82.6 dB
Nokia 2.4
78.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date June 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X10 is definitely a better buy.

