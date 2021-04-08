Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X10 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3500 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 324 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (574 against 441 nits)
  • Weighs 40 grams less

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nokia X10
441 nits
Nokia 7.2 +30%
574 nits

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Nokia 7.2 +3%
82.4%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 512
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10 +54%
500
Nokia 7.2
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10 +14%
1650
Nokia 7.2
1453
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nokia X10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
142123
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia X10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
177802

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Android One

Battery

Capacity 4470 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia X10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia X10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia X10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X10
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X10 is definitely a better buy.

