Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (667 against 441 nits)
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 500 points

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia X10
441 nits
Nokia 8.3 +51%
667 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Nokia 8.3 +4%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X10 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10
500
Nokia 8.3 +23%
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10
1650
Nokia 8.3 +16%
1921
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia X10
n/a
Nokia 8.3
316153

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
OS size - 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6000 x 4000
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X10
n/a
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 March 2020
Release date June 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 8.3. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Nokia X10.

