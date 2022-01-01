Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X10 vs Nokia G11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia G11, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 182K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 30% higher peek brightness (629 against 482 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 310 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4470 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 45.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Nokia G11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 95.2%
PWM 2358000 Hz Not detected
Response time 31 ms 41 ms
Contrast 864:1 947:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X10 +30%
629 nits
Nokia G11
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 164.6 gramm (5.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Nokia G11 +2%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X10 and Nokia G11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10 +63%
504
Nokia G11
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10 +50%
1657
Nokia G11
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X10 +90%
347024
Nokia G11
182469
CPU 98441 -
GPU 89739 -
Memory 66423 -
UX 93029 -
Total score 347024 182469
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X10
82.6 dB
Nokia G11
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 February 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

