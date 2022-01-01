Nokia X10 vs Nokia G11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia G11, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 182K)
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 30% higher peek brightness (629 against 482 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 310 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4470 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Weighs 45.4 grams less
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|95.2%
|PWM
|2358000 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|31 ms
|41 ms
|Contrast
|864:1
|947:1
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|164.6 gramm (5.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|98441
|-
|GPU
|89739
|-
|Memory
|66423
|-
|UX
|93029
|-
|Total score
|347024
|182469
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4470 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X10 is definitely a better buy.
